Life Insurance Corporation gains after PAT rises over 23% YoY in Q4

Life Insurance Corporation of India added 2.06% to Rs 817.20 after the company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19,038.67 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income for the period under review was Rs 2,79,909.41 crore, up 14.7% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 14,388.02 crore, down by 36% from Rs 22,467.74 crore in Q4 FY25.

The life insurer wrote back current taxes worth Rs 9,079.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Tax outgo for the same period last year was Rs 3,429.07 crore.

Net premium income increased by 11.6% to Rs 165,067.19 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 147,917.19 crore a year earlier. Renewal Premium was Rs 82,233.16 crore (up 3.5% YoY), Single Premium was Rs 70,118.62 crore (up 21.5% YoY) and First Year Premium was Rs 13,009 crore (up 17.2% YoY) in Q4 FY26.

Income from investments rose sharply to Rs 109,210.70 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 93,442.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, showing a growth of 16.9%.

LIC reported total surplus of Rs 89,058 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 77,053 crore a year earlier. Surplus after share of profit from associates and minority interest stood at Rs 24,964 crore compared with Rs 20,271 crore a year ago.

Expenses of management rose by 25% YoY to Rs 20,699 crore, employee expenses increased by 50% YoY Rs 8,891 crore and Other operating expenses jumped by 43% YoY to Rs 4,074 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company's expense management ratio improved to 12.52% from 11.15% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The insurer reported 13th month persistency ratio of 67.77% compared with 68.62% a year earlier. The 61st month persistency ratio stood at 54.13% against 58.54% in the year-ago period.

LIC's solvency ratio improved to 2.35 as of 31 March 2026 compared with 2.11 as of 31 March 2025.

For FY26, LIC has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 57,453.15 crore (up 18.9% YoY) and Rs 9,83,583.63 crore (up 10.1% YoY), respectively.

The assets under management (AUM) increased to Rs 57,29,396 crore as on 31 March 2026 as compared to Rs 54,52,297 crore on 31 March 2025 registering an increase of 5.08% year-on-year.

Life Insurance Corporation of India is engaged in the business of life insurance in and outside India. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC.

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