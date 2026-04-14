Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Life Insurance Corporation of India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Life Insurance Corporation of India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 April 2026

The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 13 April 2026 has approved the issuance of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.

The existing Authorised equity share capital of LIC is Rs. 25,000 crore and the paid up equity share capital is Rs. 6,324.99 crore. Post proposed bonus issuance of 1:1, the paid up equity share capital shall increase to Rs. 12,649.99 crore. The Reserves & Surplus (In India) stood at Rs. 1,46,440.58 crore as at 31st December 2025 and the Profit After Tax for nine month period ended 31st December, 2025 was Rs. 33,998 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 130-cr Northern Railway contract

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 130-cr Northern Railway contract

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management

RailTel Corp bags Rs 44-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

RailTel Corp bags Rs 44-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

Aditya Birla Real Estate's township in North Bengaluru clocks bookings worth Rs 650 crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate's township in North Bengaluru clocks bookings worth Rs 650 crore

LIC's board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

LIC's board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerFixed Deposit Rate for Senior CitizenPersonal Finance