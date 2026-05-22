Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 165067.19 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 23.26% to Rs 23467.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19038.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 165067.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147917.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.90% to Rs 57453.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48320.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 537603.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 489775.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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