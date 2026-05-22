Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 165067.19 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 23.26% to Rs 23467.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19038.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 165067.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147917.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.90% to Rs 57453.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48320.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 537603.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 489775.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales165067.19147917.19 12 537603.79489775.39 10 OPM %6.8014.54 -8.8710.76 - PBDT14388.0222467.74 -36 53475.4856266.98 -5 PBT14388.0222467.74 -36 53475.4856266.98 -5 NP23467.1819038.67 23 57453.1548320.33 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST