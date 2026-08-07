Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 127623.16 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 23.98% to Rs 13584.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10957.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 127623.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119618.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.127623.16119618.4110.988.7615312.4311253.1615312.4311253.1613584.2510957.05

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