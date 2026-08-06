Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 22.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 127250.41 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 22.81% to Rs 13492.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10986.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 127250.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119200.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.127250.41119200.3910.959.9515182.2812589.8615182.2812589.8613492.0310986.51

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