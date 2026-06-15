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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Light Microfinance Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Light Microfinance Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 27.90% to Rs 62.99 crore

Net profit of Light Microfinance Pvt declined 87.98% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.90% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 107.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.30% to Rs 288.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 414.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.9987.36 -28 288.91414.49 -30 OPM %46.2895.99 -13.3052.49 - PBDT-16.2941.21 PL -133.5421.19 PL PBT-19.2537.27 PL -145.097.41 PL NP3.3127.53 -88 -107.234.82 PL

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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