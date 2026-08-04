Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.160.156.256.670.010.010.010.010.010.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News