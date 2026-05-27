Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.93% to Rs 120.69 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 73.91% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 120.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.46% to Rs 39.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 456.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 520.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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