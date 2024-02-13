Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 100.59 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 3.95% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 100.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.100.5983.4123.5225.1324.9821.8822.8720.2816.0515.44