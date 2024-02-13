Sensex (    %)
                        
Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 100.59 crore
Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 3.95% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 100.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales100.5983.41 21 OPM %23.5225.13 -PBDT24.9821.88 14 PBT22.8720.28 13 NP16.0515.44 4
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

