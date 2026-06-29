Likhitha Infrastructure hits the roof after securing Rs 510 crore pipeline contract

Likhitha Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 269.55 after the company announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 510 crore ($5,40,00,000) from China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation-Abu Dhabi.

The contract involves the construction of Pipeline Package-1 (ASAB) and is scheduled to be executed within 21 months, as per the terms of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the deal.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 26 June 2026.

Likhitha Infrastructure is engaged in the business of laying gas supply pipelines and irrigation canals, building bridges over the canals and related maintenance works.

On the financial front, the company's consolidated net profit declined 73.91% year-on-year to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26), compared with Rs 17.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 10.93% to Rs 120.69 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 135.50 crore in Q4 FY25.

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