Lime Chemicals standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 236.76% to Rs 6.23 croreNet profit of Lime Chemicals rose 533.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 236.76% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.231.85 237 OPM %2.73-9.19 -PBDT0.210.05 320 PBT0.190.03 533 NP0.190.03 533
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST