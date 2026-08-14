Lime Chemicals standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 236.76% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Lime Chemicals rose 533.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 236.76% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.231.852.73-9.190.210.050.190.030.190.03

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