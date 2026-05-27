Linc consolidated net profit declines 13.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.56% to Rs 137.67 crore

Net profit of Linc declined 13.63% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.56% to Rs 137.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.93% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 543.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 543.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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