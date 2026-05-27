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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linc consolidated net profit declines 13.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit declines 13.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 10.56% to Rs 137.67 crore

Net profit of Linc declined 13.63% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.56% to Rs 137.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.93% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 543.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 543.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales137.67153.93 -11 543.01543.48 0 OPM %12.9112.50 -10.9511.85 - PBDT19.4320.45 -5 64.6166.16 -2 PBT15.7116.86 -7 49.5151.21 -3 NP10.4612.11 -14 32.7438.04 -14

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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