Linc Ltd Surges 6.9%, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index Gains 1.02%

Linc Ltd has added 8.47% over last one month compared to 12.48% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX

Linc Ltd gained 6.9% today to trade at Rs 105. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 1.02% to quote at 18947.57. The index is up 12.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd increased 3% and KRBL Ltd added 2.81% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 8.85 % over last one year compared to the 0.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Linc Ltd has added 8.47% over last one month compared to 12.48% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 160.15 on 26 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85 on 30 Mar 2026.