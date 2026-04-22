Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linc Ltd Surges 6.9%, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index Gains 1.02%

Linc Ltd Surges 6.9%, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index Gains 1.02%

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Linc Ltd has added 8.47% over last one month compared to 12.48% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX

Linc Ltd gained 6.9% today to trade at Rs 105. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 1.02% to quote at 18947.57. The index is up 12.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd increased 3% and KRBL Ltd added 2.81% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 8.85 % over last one year compared to the 0.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Linc Ltd has added 8.47% over last one month compared to 12.48% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 160.15 on 26 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85 on 30 Mar 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR slumps to 3-week low

INR slumps to 3-week low

BEML bags Rs 590-cr order from Defence Ministry

BEML bags Rs 590-cr order from Defence Ministry

LTM wins two Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2026 awards

LTM wins two Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2026 awards

ACME Solar adds 2 GWh BESS capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar adds 2 GWh BESS capacity in Rajasthan

Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsApple New CEOTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table