Linc opens new experience centre at Sky City Mall, Mumbai

Linc announced the inauguration of its Retail Outlet-cum-Product Experience Centre under the brand Stackoo at LG-43, Lower Ground Floor, SKY City Mall, Opp. Data Pada Road, Borivali East, Mumbai- 400066, Maharashtra.

The new Experience Centre marks a significant step in the Company's retail expansion strategy and has been designed to offer consumers a more engaging, immersive, and interactive stationery and lifestyle experience.