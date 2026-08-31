Linc opens new experience centre at Sky City Mall, Mumbai
Linc announced the inauguration of its Retail Outlet-cum-Product Experience Centre under the brand Stackoo at LG-43, Lower Ground Floor, SKY City Mall, Opp. Data Pada Road, Borivali East, Mumbai- 400066, Maharashtra.
The new Experience Centre marks a significant step in the Company's retail expansion strategy and has been designed to offer consumers a more engaging, immersive, and interactive stationery and lifestyle experience.
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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:31 AM IST