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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linc opens new experience centre at Sky City Mall, Mumbai

Linc opens new experience centre at Sky City Mall, Mumbai

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Linc announced the inauguration of its Retail Outlet-cum-Product Experience Centre under the brand Stackoo at LG-43, Lower Ground Floor, SKY City Mall, Opp. Data Pada Road, Borivali East, Mumbai- 400066, Maharashtra.

The new Experience Centre marks a significant step in the Company's retail expansion strategy and has been designed to offer consumers a more engaging, immersive, and interactive stationery and lifestyle experience.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:31 AM IST