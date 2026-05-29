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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 0.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 0.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 187.28 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 0.43% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 187.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.73% to Rs 87.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 671.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 623.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales187.28168.18 11 671.03623.23 8 OPM %13.2715.89 -14.5616.28 - PBDT20.3919.47 5 130.12122.09 7 PBT16.7016.25 3 115.63109.19 6 NP11.6311.58 0 87.8982.35 7

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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