Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 0.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 187.28 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 0.43% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 187.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.73% to Rs 87.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 671.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 623.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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