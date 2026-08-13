Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 177.28 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 30.89% to Rs 36.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 177.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.177.28154.0715.4815.4551.4438.8747.5535.3936.2327.68

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