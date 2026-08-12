Linde India consolidated net profit declines 2.43% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.59% to Rs 694.36 croreNet profit of Linde India declined 2.43% to Rs 104.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 694.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 571.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales694.36571.08 22 OPM %28.8934.50 -PBDT202.09200.34 1 PBT139.68144.34 -3 NP104.59107.19 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST