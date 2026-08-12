Linde India consolidated net profit declines 2.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.59% to Rs 694.36 crore

Net profit of Linde India declined 2.43% to Rs 104.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 694.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 571.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.694.36571.0828.8934.50202.09200.34139.68144.34104.59107.19

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