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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 614.33 crore

Net profit of Linde India declined 34.59% to Rs 77.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 614.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.69% to Rs 548.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 454.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 2530.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2485.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales614.33591.88 4 2530.642485.38 2 OPM %28.1435.46 -35.9230.78 - PBDT176.79216.79 -18 968.35827.33 17 PBT116.02161.28 -28 733.48613.50 20 NP77.45118.41 -35 548.97454.85 21

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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