Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 614.33 croreNet profit of Linde India declined 34.59% to Rs 77.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 614.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.69% to Rs 548.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 454.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 2530.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2485.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales614.33591.88 4 2530.642485.38 2 OPM %28.1435.46 -35.9230.78 - PBDT176.79216.79 -18 968.35827.33 17 PBT116.02161.28 -28 733.48613.50 20 NP77.45118.41 -35 548.97454.85 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST