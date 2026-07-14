Linde India invests Rs 69.90 cr in Zenataris Renewable Energy
This investment is the final tranche in the overall planned investment of Rs. 105 crore in the above mentioned SPV.
Zenataris Renewable Energy was incorporated on 8 October 2018, and is engaged in the business of establishing, commissioning, operation and generation of electricity through renewable energy source such as wind, solar, and/or any other means in India or elsewhere, including transmission, distribution, supply and sale of such power either directly or through transmission lines and facilities of Central/State Governments or Private companies or Electricity Board to industries and to Central/State Government and other consumers of electricity including captive consumption.
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 7:50 PM IST