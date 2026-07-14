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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linde India invests Rs 69.90 cr in Zenataris Renewable Energy

Linde India invests Rs 69.90 cr in Zenataris Renewable Energy

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
Linde India has invested Rs 69.90 crore in Zenataris Renewable Energy, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Fourth Partner Energy, towards subscription of its equity shares. Pursuant to such application, the Company has been allotted 82,93,001 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (allotted at a premium of Rs. 74.30/- each) on 14 July 2026.

This investment is the final tranche in the overall planned investment of Rs. 105 crore in the above mentioned SPV.

Zenataris Renewable Energy was incorporated on 8 October 2018, and is engaged in the business of establishing, commissioning, operation and generation of electricity through renewable energy source such as wind, solar, and/or any other means in India or elsewhere, including transmission, distribution, supply and sale of such power either directly or through transmission lines and facilities of Central/State Governments or Private companies or Electricity Board to industries and to Central/State Government and other consumers of electricity including captive consumption.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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