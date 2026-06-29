Lineage Power signs supply agreement with Guangzhou Rongjie Energy Technology Co.

To procure 3 GWh of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells and related accessories

Lineage Power, the material subsidiary of Pace Digitek, has entered into a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Guangzhou Rongjie Energy Technology Co., (RJE Tech), a leading Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Under the agreement, Rongjie Energy Tech will supply 3 GWh of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells and related accessories to Lineage Power.

The agreement represents a significant step in strengthening the Company's battery cell sourcing framework and supports its expanding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing platform and execution capabilities across utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.

Commenting on the development, Venugopal Rao Maddisetty, Chairman & Managing Director, Pace Digitek Limited, said: "Securing a reliable long-term supply of high-quality battery cells is fundamental to building a scalable and resilient Battery BESS platform. This agreement with Rongjie Energy Tech strengthens our manufacturing ecosystem, enhances supply chain visibility and reinforces our ability to execute utility scale and C&I BESS projects with greater confidence.

Following a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation, we found Rongjie Energy Tech's manufacturing capabilities, product quality and technology roadmap to be well aligned with our long term growth strategy."