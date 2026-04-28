LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 27.79 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 15.99% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.10% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 107.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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