LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 27.79 croreNet profit of LKP Securities declined 15.99% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.10% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 107.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.7922.35 24 107.15112.14 -4 OPM %21.5216.87 -24.7223.63 - PBDT4.176.49 -36 19.0624.01 -21 PBT2.743.79 -28 13.7118.21 -25 NP2.262.69 -16 10.2913.21 -22
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST