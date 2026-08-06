Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawRealty Firms on Repo Rate
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 67.27% in the June 2026 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 67.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 26.56 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 67.27% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5627.86 -5 OPM %21.9931.95 -PBDT3.717.27 -49 PBT2.255.95 -62 NP1.444.40 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 43.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 43.55% in the June 2026 quarter

KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST