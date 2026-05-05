Lloyds Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 113.41% to Rs 495.02 croreNet profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 156.60% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 113.41% to Rs 495.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 84.10% to Rs 189.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 1301.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 845.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales495.02231.96 113 1301.14845.74 54 OPM %12.3614.94 -14.5415.98 - PBDT66.2838.45 72 225.09150.80 49 PBT59.4035.44 68 202.90141.14 44 NP46.8318.25 157 189.88103.14 84
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:32 PM IST