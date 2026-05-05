Lloyds Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 113.41% to Rs 495.02 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 156.60% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 113.41% to Rs 495.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.10% to Rs 189.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 1301.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 845.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

495.02231.961301.14845.7412.3614.9414.5415.9866.2838.45225.09150.8059.4035.44202.90141.1446.8318.25189.88103.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News