Lloyds Enterprises intimates of change in name of its strategic investment unit

Lloyds Enterprises announced that the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has approved the change in name of its strategic investment unit from Geomysore Services India to Thriveni Lloyds Swarnagiri, with effect from 1 September 2026.

The company said, "The revised name better reflects the identity and legacy of our Group, where we have an established track record of projects across India and Internationally, in Metals & Mining. The Company holds a stake, through Prakar Estate and Promoters LLP, in the newly named Swarnagiri Gold Project at Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, India's first private sector integrated gold mining and processing facility."