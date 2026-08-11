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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 169.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 169.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 206.63% to Rs 7288.61 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 169.11% to Rs 1726.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 206.63% to Rs 7288.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2377.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7288.612377.03 207 OPM %38.1633.41 -PBDT2666.90807.75 230 PBT2405.38777.02 210 NP1726.59641.59 169

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST