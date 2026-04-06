Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1425.2, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.44% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 46.93% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1425.2, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 22.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11456.6, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.