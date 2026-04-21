Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 0.67%, gains for five straight sessions

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1640, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 48.18% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1640, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has added around 35.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12829.65, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.