Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1820.9, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.18% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% gain in NIFTY and a 33.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1820.9, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has added around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12688.9, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News