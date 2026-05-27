Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.61%, up for five straight sessions

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1883.6, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% gain in NIFTY and a 48.48% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1883.6, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has added around 7.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13492.55, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News