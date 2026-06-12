Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Surges 3.16%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.84%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost 1.23% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 3.16% today to trade at Rs 1727. The BSE Metal index is up 1.84% to quote at 42170.38. The index is down 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd increased 2.86% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.78% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 36.04 % over last one year compared to the 8.55% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost 1.23% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1253 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 80710 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1889 on 27 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1044 on 02 Feb 2026.

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