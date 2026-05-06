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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals posts PAT of Rs 1,530.1 crore in Q4

Lloyds Metals posts PAT of Rs 1,530.1 crore in Q4

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Lloyds Metals and Energy has reported 38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,530.1 crore on a 17% increase in total income to Rs 6,030.9 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

EBITDA improved by 38% QoQ to Rs 2,556.5 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 639 basis points QoQ to 42.39% in the March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2,164.6 crore, up by 43% from Rs 1,518.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

The companys net profit and total income in Q4 FY26 were Rs 244.6 crore and 1,212.6 crore, respectively.

Lloyds Metals and Energy has recorded 163% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,828.6 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,455.3 crore in FY25. Total income for the period under review was Rs 17,306.4 crore, up 155% YoY.

 

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Lloyds Metals and Energy (LMEL) is the leading player in the iron and steel-making industry.

The scrip shed 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 1770.25 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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