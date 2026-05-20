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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LMW consolidated net profit rises 33.19% in the March 2026 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit rises 33.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 16.12% to Rs 933.16 crore

Net profit of LMW rose 33.19% to Rs 63.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 933.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 803.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.40% to Rs 130.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 3207.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3012.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales933.16803.63 16 3207.423012.01 6 OPM %7.487.21 -5.284.62 - PBDT108.4490.56 20 315.17263.89 19 PBT78.2461.35 28 194.99151.29 29 NP63.6947.82 33 130.73102.61 27

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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