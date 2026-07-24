LMW consolidated net profit rises 384.05% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 860.72 croreNet profit of LMW rose 384.05% to Rs 55.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 860.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 694.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales860.72694.14 24 OPM %7.391.98 -PBDT104.5850.35 108 PBT74.5220.82 258 NP55.5211.47 384
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST