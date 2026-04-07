Lodha Developers clocks pre-sales of Rs 5.890 crore in Q4

Lodha Developers said that the company has recorded quarterly pre-sales of Rs 5,890 crore in Q4 FY26, which is higher by 23% as compared with the pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore registered in Q4 FY25.

For the full year FY26, the companys pre-sales added up to Rs 20,530 crore, up 16% YoY.

Lodha Developers developers stated that March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war leading to pre-sales being Rs 470 crore below guidance.

Collections for Q4 FY26 were Rs 5,230 crore (up 18% YoY), significantly picking up from previous quarter as construction activity ramped up. For FY26, the companys collections were Rs 15,160 crore, up 5% YoY.

The company stated that it has added one project in MMR with GDV of Rs 1,300 crore in Q4 FY26.

During FY26, the company has added twelve projects across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru and NCR with GDV of approximately Rs 60,000 crore, which is 2.4 times the companys annual guidance.

As of 01 April 2026, the company has GDV amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore available for sale (excluding land bank in townships which will not be used in next 5 years).

Consequently, the company expects to reduce business development investments over the next 24 months and increase free cash flow.

The companys net debt reduced by Rs 800 crore to Rs 5,370 crore during the quarter on the back of strong collections.

Despite significant investment in business development in FY26, net debt-to-equity stood at 0.23x, well below the ceiling of 0.5x net debt-to-equity.

Lodha Developers is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.32% to Rs 956.90 crore on a 14.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,672.50 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 716.40 on the BSE.