Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 4996.70 crore

Net profit of Lodha Developers rose 103.36% to Rs 1372.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 674.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 4996.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3491.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4996.703491.7038.4728.191845.10969.401775.90903.501372.10674.70

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