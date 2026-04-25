Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 9.35% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 4713.50 croreNet profit of Lodha Developers rose 9.35% to Rs 1007.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 921.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 4713.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4224.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.02% to Rs 3428.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2764.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.02% to Rs 16676.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13779.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4713.504224.30 12 16676.2013779.50 21 OPM %29.9728.88 -29.5128.93 - PBDT1374.501264.30 9 4716.703827.40 23 PBT1263.901186.50 7 4371.303555.50 23 NP1007.90921.70 9 3428.202764.30 24
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST