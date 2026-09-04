Lodha Developers gains 40% in three months; brokerages see more upside

Brokerages are optimistic on the stock, with target prices indicating that it has some more steam left.

Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered firm have jumped 40 per cent to around Rs 1,214 per share in the last three months. This is on account of a strong launch pipeline, improving balance sheet and potential upsides from higher land prices in Palava, where it is executing a large digital infrastructure expansion.

Biplab Debbarma and Tanishk Khinvasra of Emkay Research believe that the conclusion of the data centre land transaction at a higher-than-expected valuation in the June quarter reinforces optimism around Lodha’s prospects in the space. The land earmarked for data centres has increased from 400 acres to 660 acres.

Of the land parcel, 132 acres have already been sold and another 143 acres are expected to be monetised over the next three-four years. This would generate around Rs 9,000 crore (at around Rs 60 crore per acre). Further, this would fund the build-out of 1 GW (input power) of powered shell capacity on 90 acres, which is expected to generate around Rs 2,000 crore of annual rental income, with the balance 300 acres earmarked for future expansion. Emkay Research believes that the data centre is a rerating catalyst. It has a "buy" rating on the stock, with a target price of around Rs 1,400 per share.

The future launches and project portfolio remain strong and will be key drivers of its growth trajectory. Lodha has a robust pipeline for 2026-27 (FY27), comprising 21 launches with a gross development value (GDV) potential of around Rs 24,100 crore, providing healthy growth visibility. Among the recent launches is the Beaumont Estate in Bangalore, with a GDV of around Rs 2,000 crore.

According to analysts, the project was received well and demand for it remains strong. The company is eyeing a project in the National Capital Region (NCR) in FY27 and highlights that overall demand remains healthy.

The pre-sales growth in the June quarter (Q1FY27) was limited to 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and was marginally lower than estimates. Given that there was a lack of any significant launches, most of the growth was from sustenance sales. The first half of the calendar year accounted for about 40 per cent of annual pre-sales. There was a single launch in the quarter, and this was the new phase in its Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, with a gross development value of Rs 330 crore.

About 88 per cent of the quarter’s pre-sales was accounted for by MMR and 60 per cent of the pre-sales were for premium and luxury housing. The Mulund-Airoli-Palava Freeway is expected after the monsoons and is likely to improve sales velocity in Palava going ahead.

Among other positives for the stock is the gradual deleveraging of its debt. Strong operating cash flows of Rs 1,800 crore in Q1 enabled net debt reduction of Rs 450 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,930 crore (net debt-to-equity at 0.2 times). With a development pipeline of nearly Rs 2 trillion GDV, the management expects the residential business to become net debt-free in the coming years.