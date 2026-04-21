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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers Ltd Surges 1.78%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.04%

Lodha Developers Ltd Surges 1.78%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.04%

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Lodha Developers Ltd has added 9.3% over last one month compared to 12.87% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.77% rise in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd gained 1.78% today to trade at Rs 871.1. The BSE Realty index is up 1.04% to quote at 6115.2. The index is up 12.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.6% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.73 % over last one year compared to the 0.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has added 9.3% over last one month compared to 12.87% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5851 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 650.85 on 02 Apr 2026.

 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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