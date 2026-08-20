Lohia Corp consolidated net profit rises 295.78% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 59.51% to Rs 503.02 croreNet profit of Lohia Corp rose 295.78% to Rs 66.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.51% to Rs 503.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales503.02315.35 60 OPM %19.9211.49 -PBDT104.3236.63 185 PBT91.2623.48 289 NP66.6116.83 296
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST