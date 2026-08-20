Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lohia Corp consolidated net profit rises 295.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Lohia Corp consolidated net profit rises 295.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 59.51% to Rs 503.02 crore

Net profit of Lohia Corp rose 295.78% to Rs 66.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.51% to Rs 503.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales503.02315.35 60 OPM %19.9211.49 -PBDT104.3236.63 185 PBT91.2623.48 289 NP66.6116.83 296

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 324.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 324.24% in the June 2026 quarter

S H Kelkar appoints Ranjeet Agrawal as executive VP-sales for India

S H Kelkar appoints Ranjeet Agrawal as executive VP-sales for India

DEA Joint Secretary Alok Tiwari

'Work in progress': DEA joint secy on efforts to attract foreign capital

Ceigall JV wins road project of Rs 274 cr in State of Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall JV wins road project of Rs 274 cr in State of Arunachal Pradesh

Sharp spike in international energy prices has had limited pass-through to domestic retail prices, says RBI minutes

Sharp spike in international energy prices has had limited pass-through to domestic retail prices, says RBI minutes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST