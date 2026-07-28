Lohia Corp IPO ends with 7.25 times subscription

The offer received bids for 10.40 crore shares as against 1.43 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Lohia Corp received bids for 10,40,88,180 shares as against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed to 7.25 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was subscribed 9.11 times, the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 6.82 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 2.77 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2026 and it closed on 27 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 404 and 425 per share.

The offer consisted entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 25,931,407 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each by the promoters and other selling shareholders.

Of the total OFS, 21,537,437 equity shares were sold by the promotersRaj Kumar Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia, Gaurav Lohia, and Ritu Lohia (a member of the promoter group)while the remaining 4,393,970 equity shares were sold by the other selling shareholders, namely Alok Kumar Lohia, Anurag Lohia, and Anuja Lohia.

Lohia Corp is a leading global manufacturer of technical textile machinery, specializing in equipment for polypropylene (PP) and HDPE woven fabric and sacks (raffia). The company offers end-to-end solutions across the raffia production chain, including tape extrusion lines, circular looms, coating and lamination lines, printing and conversion machines, and recycling equipment. It holds a 15.4% share of the global woven raffia machinery market and a 40.7% share in India (FY25), exports to around 100 countries, and operates six manufacturing facilities across India, the US, and Italy. Backed by strong in-house R&D with 127 granted patents worldwide, Lohia Corp is well-positioned to benefit from the growing global and Indian technical textiles market.

Ahead of the IPO, Lohia Corp, on 22 July 2026, raised Rs 492.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.15 crore shares at Rs 425 each to 27 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 193.45 crore and sales of Rs 1,717 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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