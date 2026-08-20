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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lohia Corp posts nearly fourfold rise in Q1 PAT to Rs 66 crore

Lohia Corp posts nearly fourfold rise in Q1 PAT to Rs 66 crore

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Lohia Corp has reported 292% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.3 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 16.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased by 60% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 503 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose by 42% to Rs 418.3 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 65.5% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 12.7% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 31.1% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 91.3 crore, up by 289% from Rs 23.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Total tax outgo for the June'26 quarter was Rs 25 crore, up 278.8% YoY.

 

Lohia Corp is a part of the Lohia group. The company manufactures complete range of machines for producing high-density polyethylene/polypropylene (HDPE/PP) bags. These machines include extrusion lines, winders, circular looms, processing machines, conversion machines and other machines.

The scrip fell 2.27% to currently trade at Rs 548.50 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST