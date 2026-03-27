Lok Sabha defers panel report on disqualification of jailed leaders

The Lok Sabha has extended the deadline for the Joint Committee to present its report on key bills, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, until the first day of the last week of the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The proposed legislation seeks to bar individuals who are arrested and in jail from holding positions such as Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister at the Union or state level.

It also mandates that an accused public representative must secure bail within 30 days of arrest. Failing this, they would be required to step down on the 31st day, or automatically lose eligibility to continue in office.

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