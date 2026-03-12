Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lok Sabha rejects Opposition motion to remove Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha rejects Opposition motion to remove Speaker Om Birla

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected, by voice vote, an Opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla after a heated debate in which the government defended his impartiality and the Opposition accused him of curbing their voice in the House.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the motion unfortunate and said it undermined the dignity of the Speakers office, while Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal alleged that they were not allowed to speak adequately.

The resolution had been moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, who accused Birla of bias and failing to maintain neutrality. After the motion was defeated, the House was adjourned till the next day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Food delivery stocks decline amid commercial LPG shortage concerns

Food delivery stocks decline amid commercial LPG shortage concerns

Heatwave conditions observed in many western states, says IMD

Heatwave conditions observed in many western states, says IMD

Dollar index bounces back above 99 mark as soaring oil prices heighten inflation concerns

Dollar index bounces back above 99 mark as soaring oil prices heighten inflation concerns

Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Nifty slides below 23,650 mark; auto shares drop

Nifty slides below 23,650 mark; auto shares drop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance