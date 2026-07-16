Lokesh Machines hits the roof after securing Rs 58-cr defence order

Lokesh Machines hit the 2% upper circuit at Rs 323.10 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 58.21 crore from the Master General Sustenance Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), Government of India.

The contract involves the supply of modification (MOD) kits for 7.62 mm medium machine guns.

The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

Lokesh Machines is engaged in the business of manufacturing special purpose machines (SPM), general purpose machines/CNC lathes (GPM), connecting rods, and machining cylinder blocks and heads.

On a standalone basis, Lokesh Machines reported a sharp increase in net profit to Rs 2.15 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 0.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 53.4% year on year to Rs 59.36 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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