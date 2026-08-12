Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 119.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 55.46 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 119.57% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 55.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.4648.0517.3117.925.274.491.410.721.010.46

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