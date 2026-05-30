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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net loss of Longspur International Ventures reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.67% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.06% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.471.54 -5 4.139.40 -56 OPM %-3.4028.57 -27.1211.49 - PBDT0.080.35 -77 1.060.91 16 PBT-0.130.28 PL 0.750.82 -9 NP-0.290.21 PL 0.530.60 -12

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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