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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.750.65 15 OPM %42.6750.77 -PBDT0.300.27 11 PBT0.220.25 -12 NP0.160.19 -16

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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