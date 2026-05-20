Looks Health Services standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 69.23% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Looks Health Services declined 94.74% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.23% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.39 -69 0.390.39 0 OPM %33.3351.28 -43.59-56.41 - PBDT0.040.24 -83 0.170.17 0 PBT0.010.21 -95 0.030.03 0 NP0.010.19 -95 0.020.02 0
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST