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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 106.35 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 43.06% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 106.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales106.35100.20 6 OPM %21.2520.38 -PBDT20.4018.08 13 PBT16.2814.03 16 NP14.9510.45 43

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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