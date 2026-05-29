Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 68.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.39% to Rs 97.64 croreNet profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 68.85% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 97.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 361.00% to Rs 28.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 390.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.6479.78 22 390.14270.22 44 OPM %13.9412.47 -16.258.89 - PBDT10.447.40 41 55.1119.89 177 PBT6.293.56 77 38.598.15 373 NP4.392.60 69 28.496.18 361
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST