Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 68.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.39% to Rs 97.64 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 68.85% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 97.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 361.00% to Rs 28.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 390.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

97.6479.78390.14270.2213.9412.4716.258.8910.447.4055.1119.896.293.5638.598.154.392.6028.496.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News